2 stabbed, 1 beaten in violent Loop attack

A fight escalated to a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Loop. A witness captured the violent attack on video.A group of people were walking on the sidewalk near State and Lake just before midnight, when they began arguing with three men. Police said that's when a fight broke out.A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was beaten. They were all taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital, where their conditions stabilized.Witnesses watched it escalate very quickly."The guy with the green pants came up and started beating on the guy that was getting aggressive with him and his friends, and it just progressed from there," a witness said.Officers ran to the CTA Green Line station at State and Lake to search for suspects when an angry man - not related to the stabbing - ended up approaching officers and they had to use a taser to stop him.Although ABC7 Eyewitness News did see authorities make two arrests at the scene, police said no one is in custody in relation to the stabbing and beating.Area Central detectives are investigating.