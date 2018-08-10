2 teens, critically wounded in Chatham shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were critically wounded Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

CHICAGO --
A 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were critically wounded Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the two teens were standing in the kitchen of a home in the 8700 block of South Princeton when shots from outside came through the window striking the teens, according to Chicago Police.

Both teenagers were struck in the chest, police said. They were both taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago violencechicago shootingChicagoChatham
Top Stories
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Charges: Teasing led to fatal Wisconsin circular saw attack
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Chicago police plan to crack down on large parties before they get violent
'He's got to go': Rauner, Trump bash Emanuel
Pizza Museum opens in Chicago
Show More
Lane Tech student struck by Metra train mourned at emotional memorial
Chicago Gangs, Inc.: street gangs franchise across U.S.
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
More News