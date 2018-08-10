2 teens, critically wounded in Chatham shooting

A 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were critically wounded Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.About 2:10 a.m., the two teens were standing in the kitchen of a home in the 8700 block of South Princeton when shots from outside came through the window striking the teens, according to Chicago Police.Both teenagers were struck in the chest, police said. They were both taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.