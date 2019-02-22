2 teens in custody after carjacking, crash on South Side

Two teenagers were injured after Chicago police said they stole a car and then crashed into another car Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.Police said the boys, 15 and 16 years old, carjacked a 31-year-old woman in the 1400-block of East Marquette Road at about 11:32 p.m. One of them pointed a handgun at her and then police said they got into her car and took off.They headed east on 70th Street and crashed into another car traveling south on Stony Island."The black car came up on the side of me speeding and he hit the car that was on Stony Island heading southbound and it connected," a witness said. "The police was chasing. I didn't hear no sirens or nothing. I noticed the lights was coming up on the police car as they got close."Police have not confirmed if there was a chase.After the crash, police said the 16-year-old was found pinned inside the car and had to be pulled out. Both boys were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.The 63-year-old man driving the car they crashed into was also injured and is hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition.