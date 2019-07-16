2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identities of two girls killed in a house fire in unincorporated Dyer Indiana on Sunday.

The St. John Fire Department responded to calls about a house fire on State Line Road sometime after 6:30 a.m., Crown Point Fire Department Chief Dave Crane.said. Officials said a couple and their two teenage granddaughters were inside of the home during the time of the fire.

Firefighters believed the teens were trapped inside one bedroom. They were able to rescue one of the teens, Crane said.

Firefighters later found the second teen in a hallway; they believe she was attempting to escape at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crane. She was identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as 12-year-old LeAira Rodgers.

The grandmother and other granddaughter were transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the granddaughter, 14-year-old Jasmine Levi, died at the hospital Sunday night.

At least three firefighters were also treated for heat-related issues, authorities said.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.
