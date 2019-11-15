2 teens shot in Back of the Yards on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of S. Ashland, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter.



Guglielmi said police are searching for three offenders. He said detectives are looking for video and other evidence at the scene.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
