2 teens shot in Back of the Yards on South Side, police say

Detectives are actively searching for video and evidence after two teenagers were shot in the 5200 block of S. Ashland by 3 offenders. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller is responding to the scene to brief media at 4:35 pm. pic.twitter.com/25sONrMUZ3 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 15, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of S. Ashland, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter.Guglielmi said police are searching for three offenders. He said detectives are looking for video and other evidence at the scene.No other details are known at this time.