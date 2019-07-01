2 dead in apparent murder-suicide after argument during double date

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities in Texas.

Deputies said two couples were riding four wheelers earlier Saturday evening.

According to deputies, when they returned to the Idleloch Neighborhood, the victim tried to intervene in a fight between the suspected shooter and his wife.

The victim and his girlfriend started driving away from their friends' house but did not make it to end of their street before their four wheeler rolled off the trailer.

When the victim got out of his truck on Kennington Circle to get it, deputies said the suspect left his home and shot the victim.

Neighbors said they performed CPR for at least 20 minutes, but the victim died a day before his 28th birthday.

When Harris County deputies arrived, they made contact with the shooter, who was inside his home. Deputies say they then heard a gunshot inside the house and found him dead.

Deputies haven't released the names of the two men.
