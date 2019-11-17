2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway restaurant in Palos Park, police say

Police are looking for suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a Subway restaurant in southwest suburban Palos Park.

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery Sunday at a Subway restaurant in southwest suburban Palos Park.According to police, around 1:30 a.m. two suspects smashed through the front window of the restaurant located at 11901 Southwest Highway.Palos Park police released surveillance photos showing the suspects grabbing the cash register once inside the restaurant.One suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie and blanks. The other suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white gym shoes.The suspects drove off in their own vehicle, police said.No one is in custody.Police and video technicians are still investigating.