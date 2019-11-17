2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway restaurant in Palos Park, police say

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery Sunday at a Subway restaurant in southwest suburban Palos Park.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. two suspects smashed through the front window of the restaurant located at 11901 Southwest Highway.

Palos Park police released surveillance photos showing the suspects grabbing the cash register once inside the restaurant.

Police are looking for suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a Subway restaurant in southwest suburban Palos Park.





One suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie and blanks. The other suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white gym shoes.

The suspects drove off in their own vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police and video technicians are still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palos parkrobberysubway restaurantsmash and grab
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village fatal shooting
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman
Car fatally strikes bicyclist on South Side: police
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible wintry mix late Sunday
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
Show More
Water Boil Order lifted for Highland Park
Teen undergoing chemo enjoys experience of lifetime with Chicago Bears
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Chicago-area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend
More TOP STORIES News