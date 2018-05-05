2 women shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital, possibly related to earlier shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were shot Saturday night outside Mount Sinai Hospital. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two 35-year-old women were shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Both women were shot in the lower body and transported themselves to the hospital. Their conditions were immediately unknown.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 2700-block of West Ogden near the hospital's ER department in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood.

The hospital has been placed on lockdown Saturday night as a precautionary measure, prohibiting visitors from going inside.



No one was in custody. The offender was in a dark-colored sedan that pulled up and started firing shots.

Family members said this could be related to a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 3700-block of West Roosevelt. In that shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Family said the man was riding a bicycle near a gas station when someone fired multiple shots at him.

The two female victims are family members of the man shot on Roosevelt.

No one was in custody Saturday night in the Roosevelt shooting.

Police are investigating.

EMBED More News Videos

Two women were shot Saturday night outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicagoDouglas Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News