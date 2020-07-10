Chicago shooting: 2 wounded in River North shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood Friday morning, police said.A 22-year-old man was driving in the 100-block of West Superior with a 21-year-old woman as a passenger when police said two white sedans boxed their car in.A man got out of one of the cars and fired multiple shots at the car, wounding the woman in the leg and arm, police said. The driver, who has a valid FOID car, returned fire and shot the 23-year-old gunman in the leg.Police said the victims drove away but were again found by the two white sedans that sideswiped their car, causing it to crash into a building in the 100-block of West Huron.The woman was transported to the hospital in fair condition. The suspect that was wounded in the shootout was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.The remaining suspects are not in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.