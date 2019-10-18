2 wounded in shooting inside Harvey restaurant

HARVEY, Ill. -- Two people were shot inside of a restaurant Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened at a restaurant near 154th Street and Center Avenue, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

Leonel's Market grocery store and restaurant is located on that block.

No arrests have been reported as Harvey police are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
