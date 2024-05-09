Ascension health experiences cybersecurity problem, detects 'unusual activity' in network systems

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ascension said Wednesday it's the latest healthcare system to have a cybersecurity problem.

The healthcare company said it detected unusual activity on select network systems.

"Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures CNG to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible," a statement read in part.

The disrupted systems include clinical operations.

SEE ALSO | Rhysida ransomware gang claims it sold data from Lurie hospital hack

Ascension issued the following full statement:





"On Wednesday, May 8, we detected unusual activity on select technology network systems, which we now believe is due to a cyber security event. At this time we continue to investigate the situation. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues. Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and we continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption. We have engaged Mandiant, a third party expert, to assist in the investigation and remediation process, and we have notified the appropriate authorities. Together, we are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution we are recommending that business partners temporarily suspend the connection to the Ascension environment. We will inform partners when it is appropriate to reconnect into our environment.

This is an ongoing situation and we will provide updates as we learn more."

SEE ALSO | UnitedHealth says wide swath of patient files may have been taken in Change cyberattack