2020 Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

LOS ANGELES -- Four recent Oscar winners will return to the show as presenters during the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Tuesday.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on to present in 2020.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Additional presenter announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
