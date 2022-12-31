Top new Chicago restaurants of 2022 according to 'The Infatuation'

The Infatuation comes out with its list of it's top new 12 Chicago restaurants of the year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyde Park and Humboldt Park are among some of the neighborhoods with the top restaurants in Chicago for 2022.

The Infatuation spent the past year looking for the best new restaurants across the city.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2021. Together, they're mission is to provide customers with honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world.

On its Chicago list are some of the game changers foodies will soon want to visit.

They range from Southern to French cuisine and fit everyone's budget.

For their top 12 eateries to put on your own list CLICK HERE.