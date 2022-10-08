2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago helps raise funds for care, support, research

Hundreds participated in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday in Chicago to help raise funds for the care, support and research of the disease.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Alzheimer's Association of Illinois is among hundreds of chapters raising money to end Alzheimer's disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

ABC 7's Alan Krashesky is hosting the event again this year.

Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony - a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people's connection to Alzheimer's - their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease - a leading cause of death in the United States. 230,000 in Illinois alone.

"There are many new treatments coming out so really, it's important that we raise money for critical funds for research because we're really changing the trajectory of this disease, so it's a great time for hope," said Aime Nolan, Board Chair , Alzheimer's Association Illinois.