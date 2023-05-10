Chicago protesters demanding access to FDA-approved Alzheimer's drugs

Alzheimer's Association said every day without access to drugs, about 2K people lose eligibility for treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a rally Wednesday outside the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Chicago to demand access to Alzheimer's treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Advocates and families affected by Alzheimer's disease are calling for a reversal of the decision to deny reimbursement for drugs like the recently approved Aduhelm and Lecanemab.

These are the only FDA-approved drugs that can slow the progression of the disease, as opposed to those that simply treat Alzheimer's symptoms.

One couple who planned to attend the rally said they know first-hand from the wife's participation in a clinical trial, that access to these drugs can be life-giving.

"We've been able to live seven years of a fairly normal life. Whereas, we're convinced, if she hadn't had the drug, life would be entirely different," Mark Zumdahl said.

"I can live now. I can live! I can drive, I can go to church, I can go to my friends, I can do things! I have a normal life," Margaret Zumdahl said.

The Alzheimer's Association said every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, approximately 2,000 people reach a stage of the disease where they are no longer eligible for treatment.

Wednesday's rally started at noon outside 225 N. Michigan Ave.