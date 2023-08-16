2023 BMW Championship swings through Olympia Fields Country Club

The BMW golf championship is swinging through Olympia Fields this week. Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are expected to be there.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- It's back: The BMW Championship swings back through the Chicago area this week.

It's happening at Olympia Fields Country Club.

There's a Pro-Am event later Wednesday morning.

SEE ALSO: Democrats blast PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework agreement while Republicans defend deal

Vince Pellegrino, senior vice president of tournaments for the Western Golf Association, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

Pellegrino said the top 50 players in the world will be there Wednesday, including Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Fans can also hit some balls themselves and join in other activities at the event.

The championship takes place Aug. 15 to 20 at 2800 Country Club Drive in Olympia Fields.