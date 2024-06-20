Glenview Park Golf Club restaurant shares whipped ricotta bruschetta recipe on Cooking Up A Storm

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- It's golfing season, but for some fair weather fans, it's all about the drinks and eats after the round.

Glenview Park Golf Club is a public course on 800 Shermer Road in Glenview.

And the clubhouse restaurant can be just as crowded as the course.

Chef Franco Francese leads "Coarse Italian." He joined Cooking Up A Storm Thursday to make one of their most popular dishes, whipped ricotta bruschetta.

Whipped Ricotta Bruschetta with housemade "Chicago Hardy" Fig Jam and Local Honey Recipe

Ingredients

- 1 French Baguette - Slice bread at a 45-degree angle, approximately 1/2-inch thick

- Fig Jam - See Recipe

- Seasoned Ricotta - See Recipe

- Local Honey - Support a local farmer at your favorite farmer's market

- Olive Oil

- Salt

- Black Pepper

- Basil Chiffonade - for Garnish

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat both sides of 8 baguette slices with olive oil and a pinch of salt. Spread the fig jam on to your baguette slices, and then top with whipped seasoned ricotta cheese from a piping bag. Place slices onto a baking sheet and into the oven. Heat for approximately 5 minutes or until the ricotta starts to brown slightly. Remove from oven and drizzle on local honey. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper and garnish with basil.

Housemade Fig Jam recipe - Prep Time 25 minutes, Yield 600 Grams

Ingredients

- 450 grams of Fig Fresh Chicago Hardy (Purple) Figs quartered with stems and skins removed

- 120 grams of Granulated Sugar

- Lemon Juice from 1 Lemon

- 4 mL of Vanilla Extract

- 25 mL of water

In a small saucepan over medium heat combine figs, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Stir frequently until the figs are "sweating," and the sugar is dissolved. Add water and turn heat to low; stir less frequently and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Transport the mixture into a container; cover and allow to come to room temperature. This mixture will be best used within 1 month.

Seasoned Ricotta

- 450 grams of Sopraffina Ricotta

- 30 grams of grated parmesan

- Salt to taste

In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta and parmesan and whisk until combined. Season with salt to taste.

Visit glenviewparks.org/facilities/glenview-park-golf-club for more information.