Chicago Marathon street closures, route, parking restrictions | Everything you need to know

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is Sunday, but some road closures have already begun around the city.

There will be 49,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries running through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, organizers said.

Those around the city are urged to be cautious of traffic impacts.

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon includes a few changes this year. The Abbott Health and Fitness Expo, home to the event's packet pick-up, has been extended to three days and began on Thursday at Chicago's McCormick Place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Race organizers expect more than 1 million spectators to line city streets along the marathon route.

The Abbott Chicago 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 3.1-mile race will kick off in Grant Park at Ida B. Wells Street and Columbus Drive, running west on Harrison Street before weaving through the Loop on Wacker Drive and ending on Jackson Boulevard and Wacker. Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells will remain open. Parking restrictions are in place starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday along the course. Vehicles that are not removed from the street by that time will be ticketed and towed. For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 312.744.4444.

For more information visit Chicago5K.com.

The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the 5K on Saturday.

- Columbus Drive, between Jackson and Ida B. Wells

- Ida B. Wells between Columbus and Congress Plaza Drive

- Congress Plaza, between Harrison and Van Buren Street

- Harrison, between Michigan and Franklin Street

- Franklin, between Harrison and Van Buren

- Van Buren, between Franklin and Wacker

- Wacker, between Van Buren and Dearborn Street (NB & SB Wacker)

- Jackson, between Wacker and Wells Street

The marathon starts and ends in Grant Park.

The first wave of runners will begin the race at 7:30 a.m. The second wave will begin at 8 a.m. The final group will begin at 8:35 a.m.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday, with the closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

- Wednesday, Oct. 4: Jackson from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 a.m.

- Thursday, Oct. 5: Balbo from Michigan to Columbus will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

- Thursday, Oct. 5: Columbus from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Road will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

- Friday, Oct. 6: Columbus from Monroe Street to Jackson will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

- Friday, Oct. 6: Congress Plaza on Michigan (Van Buren to Harrison will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.)

- Friday, Oct. 6: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

- Friday, Oct. 6: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

- Friday, Oct. 6: Jackson from Michigan to Columbus will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

- Saturday, Oct. 7: Columbus from Randolph to Monroe will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

- Saturday, Oct. 7: Roosevelt from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

- Saturday, Oct. 7: Monroe from Michigan to Columbus will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

- Saturday, Oct. 7: Monroe from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 8: Columbus from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 8: Michigan from Madison Street to Ninth Street will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 8: Roosevelt from Michigan to Columbus will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 8: Michigan from Ninth to Roosevelt will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

- All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so. Click here for more information.

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course. For public safety and traffic flow, the towing of vehicles along the route and other posted "No Parking Zones" will be strictly enforced. Motorists are encouraged to read signage before parking and should call 311 to locate a towed vehicle.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

- DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

Use of public transportation is encouraged. Metra will offer extra service on race day. For specific schedule information, visit Metra.com.