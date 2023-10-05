WATCH LIVE

Area native to run 1st Bank of America Chicago marathon after losing over 200 pounds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 5:23PM
As the Chicago Marathon Expo was getting underway Thursday morning, Carmen Nacci shared his story ahead of Sunday's race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pre-race festivities are kicking off Thursday for the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

More than 45,000 runners are looking to log 26.2 miles through dozens of Chicago neighborhoods.

The Abbott Health and Fitness Expo was just getting going at McCormick Place Thursday morning.

From an Edgewater priest, to the breast cancer survivors, so many runners have inspiring stories, including Carmen Nacci.

The Chicago native has dropped more than 200 pounds over the last nine years.

Crossing the finish line on Sunday will carry special meaning for the 33-year-old.

Nacci joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

