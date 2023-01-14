Winner in CPS' Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Contest: 'This is such a big thing'

Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Contest winner Harper Williams heard his name called for first place, and he took a moment to take it all in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow? That was the prompt for a Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Contest for CPS 4th and 5th grade students.

"The message I wanted everyone to receive to be equal to everyone to have peace with everyone and not to be jealous of other people," participant Issa Soumare said.

The finalists delivered their speeches today in front on a panel of judges. It's the fourth year for the oratory contest hosted by the law firm Foley & Lardner.

"It wasn't really hard because I have been on multiple stages before," participant Harper Williams said.

Dozens of CPS students submitted entries for this year's competition, organizers said.

"Part of this is to give these kids an opportunity to really shine and like I said to them today we really serious view you as the leaders of tomorrow," Foley & Lardner Managing Partner Frank Pasquesi said.

SEE ALSO | Mayor Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The students prepared for weeks with their families and teachers for the final round.

"It took a lot of practice. My teacher and my sister, they were all up on me saying get to your speech, get to your speech," said Soumare, who was awarded 2nd place.

Williams heard his name called for first place, and he took a moment to take it all in.

"When I heard my name, I had saw my mom start crying. I saw my grandma start crying. It was all a very emotional moment for us because we had been practicing for long," he said.

It's a reminder to Williams of the possibilities for his future.

"Doing this and knowing all the things that can come to me for me winning just one thing, and it really isn't small. This is such a big thing," he said.