'Everything Everywhere' dominates at 2023 Oscars, wins best picture | See full list of winners

Highlights included Lady Gaga's emotional performance, Brendan Fraser's moving win and host Jimmy Kimmel's jokes on 'the slap.'

LOS ANGELES -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" lived up to its title Sunday night at the Oscars, with the film taking home gold in seven categories, including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh and best directors for the Daniels.

Yeoh made history with her award as she became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best actress.

"Thank you for all the little boys and girls who look like me tonight," she said. "This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you're past your prime."

Yeoh's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her Oscar-nominated parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, after she won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the blockbuster indie film.

"My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. "I just won an Oscar!"

Curtis' nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother was nominated for her supporting acting work in "Psycho." Her father received a nod in 1959 in the best actor category for "The Defiant Ones."

Brendan Fraser, the once ubiquitous '90s star, took the stage to an overwhelming ovation as he won the award for best actor for his role in "The Whale."

Fraser doesn't mind that people have called his turn a "comeback." But it's not the word he'd choose.

"If anything, this is a reintroduction more than a comeback," he told The Associated Press in a December interview.

And while all five nominated songs were showcased during the show, it was Lady Gaga's stripped down performance of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" that stunned audiences. Gaga changed out of the gown and makeup she had donned for the red carpet in favor of a t-shirt and sneakers. Her emotional performance came as a surprise to many as she had not been scheduled to perform.

More Oscars headlines

Full list of 2023 Oscar nominations, winners

(Not listed in order of presentation)

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP

Directing

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ö stlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from "The Fabelmans." Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tár." Focus Features via AP

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." A24 via AP

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. Annette Brown/Marvel Studios

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

This image released by A24 Films shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Cinematography

WINNER: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Darius Khondji, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from "All Quiet on the Western Front." Netflix via AP

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson

"Living," Kazuo Ishiguro

"Top Gun: Maverick," Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

WINNER: "Women Talking," Sarah Polley

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

"Tár," Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Ö stlund

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Colin Farrell in a scene from "The Banshees of Inisherin." Searchlight Pictures

International Feature Film

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Animated Short Film

WINNER: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of D**ks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Live Action Short Film

WINNER: "An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

WINNER: "Navalny"

Documentary Short Film

WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Music (Original Song)

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Music (Original Score)

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Costume Design

"Babylon"

WINNER"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

WINNER: "The Whale"

Production Design

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Visual Effects