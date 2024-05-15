WATCH LIVE

Deerfields Bakery and Cafe joins cicada buzz with bug-inspired cookies, cupcakes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 2:50PM
Deerfields Bakery and Cafe is serving specialty cookies, cakes, and other treats to celebrate the emerging cicadas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the cicada craze builds across Illinois, local businesses are joining the buzz.

For the first time in 221 years, both the 13-year and 17-year cicadas are emerging at the same time.

Deerfields Bakery and Cafe is serving specialty cookies, cakes, and other treats to celebrate the emerging cicadas.

No need to panic, the goodies do not actually have cicadas in the recipe.

