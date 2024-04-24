Chicago Bears announcing details for new domed lakefront stadium | LIVE

Mayor Johnson says plan will not include any new taxes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are releasing details on the team's plans for a new lakefront stadium.

The Bears are planning to build a state-of-the-art, domed lakefront stadium. The team is asking for the cost to be covered by a combination of public and private funding.

"We are excited to invest in the greatest city in the world to a stadium project and site improvements that will benefit Chicagoans and visitors," Bears chairman George McCaskey said.

The Chicago Bears have released images of what a new domed lakefront stadium could look like.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the plan is a win for the city of Chicago.

"As a lifelong Bears fan it is an honor to be here to celebrate the Bears' commitment to remaining the Chicago Bears," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "I really want to thank the McCaskey family and the entire Bears organization for betting on Chicago and announcing one of the largest private investments in our city's history."

Mayor Johnson said the project will result in no new taxes on Chicagoans.

Bears president Keven Warren said the stadium will have a translucent roof.

"You will be indoors, you will get all of the benefits of being indoors, but you will feel like you are outdoors," Warren said.

Not everyone is on board with how it would be paid for.

"Can't they make their own money, why do they have to spend mine?" resident Tom Hoskinson said.

The team wants the project, which sources say would cost at least $4 billion, to be covered by public and private dollars.

Last month, the Bears said they'd provide $2 billion for the project.

"Love the Bears," Hoskinson said. "They are a Chicago team. Would love to see them stay in Chicago, but don't want to see them spend all my tax money."

"I think it's a good idea, we have the worst stadium in the NFL," Chicago resident Brant Smith said. "It's cold, it's pretty old - not too many updates made to it."

Smith believes a new stadium could bring in more revenue and job opportunities and even if the taxpayers are helping foot the bill.

"I mean if it's going to bring in more jobs and stuff - then why not pay for it?" Smith said.

The Bears noon announcement will also have to convince Governor JB Pritzker, who has not been briefed on the stadium plans, a spokesperson said.

The governor said he's willing to listen to the proposal, but does not believe it should be a state priority.

"They'll probably get more customers coming in and more people in and out of town," Chicago resident Ida Mae Collins said.

Collins said if the stadium is going to benefit the city, then Chicagoans should be willing to help cover some of the cost.

"It's part of Chicago and they should be able to do that, yes," Collins said.

The Bears also said the project would include creating more green space in the museum campus area and along the lakefront.

Sports marketing expert Marc Gannis said there certainly are benefits for having a domed stadium in a city like Chicago, which could attract other major events in the future.

"There are significant benefits to building a dome stadium in a city like Chicago," Gannis said. "It will attract not just a Super Bowl every decade or so but on an ongoing basis it will be the attraction for major events."

Other economists ABC7 spoke with said cities rarely see a return on their investment, especially with football stadiums, given how few games there are and with ticketholders being local.

According to the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, since 2020 taxpayers have paid about $750 million toward construction costs of eight new stadiums or arenas across the four major sports leagues.

"That is usually the selling point, we can have development we can have whatsoever. The evidence is overwhelming: these make very poor investments," said Allen Sanderson, University of Chicago economics professor.

Sanderson doubts there will be enough special events and ticket sales year round at a new domed stadium to generate enough revenue for the city.