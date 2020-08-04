22-year-old killed while working at Burger King drive-thru

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-thru food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car
EMBED More News Videos

Police found a man who'd been shot outside a Jack in the Box, but his car was missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Beirut explosion kills at least 25, injures 2,500 people
Puerto Rico added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor
Wisconsin man, third charged in Austin shooting death of girl, 7
Stay home, explore Illinois, Traveling Mom says
Show More
Wicker Park restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
CTA bus drivers say many riders not wearing masks, ask for help from Lightfoot
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 728, 12 new deaths
Little Village volunteers renovate food gardens in areas in need of fresh foods, vegetables
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mainly dry Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News