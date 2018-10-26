Twenty three alleged members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a federal racketeering investigation.The 23 people allegedly belong to the Goonie Boss gang, a faction of the Gangster Disciples. The charges allege they terrorized the Englewood neighborhood and are responsible for 11 murders.United States Attorney John Lausch, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Fox, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and the head of the FBI in Chicago, Jeffrey Sallet are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.