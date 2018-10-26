23 alleged members of Chicago Goonie Boss gang indicted in racketeering investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty three members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a federal racketerring investigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Twenty three alleged members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a federal racketeering investigation.

The 23 people allegedly belong to the Goonie Boss gang, a faction of the Gangster Disciples. The charges allege they terrorized the Englewood neighborhood and are responsible for 11 murders.

United States Attorney John Lausch, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Fox, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and the head of the FBI in Chicago, Jeffrey Sallet are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimeracketeeringgangmurderChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Investigators search for motive behind suspected bombs sent to Dems
Marian Catholic High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
Dashcam video released of Alsip police-involved shooting
9 rescued from Oak Lawn apartment building fire
Illinois officials promise tighter regulations after I-Team exposes private ambulance loophole
Matteson man wanted for Harvey barber's murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday
Show More
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Advocates pressure police to solve 2 recent murders of transgender women
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Man wanted in string of Fulton Market robberies
More News