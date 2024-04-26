24-hour vigil, wreath laying held for fallen CPD officers at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A24-hour vigil and wreath laying on Friday is honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Six-hundred and one flags across the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park represent officers killed in the line of duty.

That number now includes Officer Luis Huesca, who was killed Sunday as he was coming home from work.

Among those who laid a wreath was Dionne Mhoon, the mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, who was killed in the line of duty last May. The wife of another fallen officer laid a wreath on Friday morning on behalf of the CPD Gold Star Families.

Preston's mother said this is a sad day and she doesn't want to be there right now. Huesca's death this week brought her back to her own daughter's tragedy.

Mhoon said she is grateful to the Chicago Police Department for ceremonies like these which remember those who gave their lives for their community.

"We've got to do something better than what we're doing. Whatever we're doing is not working. This shouldn't happen. I shouldn't be here speaking with you about my 24-year-old daughter being killed doing what she loved. Being a Good Samaritan, being a great student, being a great child. I shouldn't be here," Mhoon said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling will lay a wreath on Friday morning.

The 24-hour guard detail will end at midnight.