Vigil held 1 year after 14-year-old girl killed in Austin shooting: 'It's still a fresh wound'

Chicago police said 14-year-old Charity Johnson was shot after an argument in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lorel Avenue near Madison.

Chicago police said 14-year-old Charity Johnson was shot after an argument in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lorel Avenue near Madison.

Chicago police said 14-year-old Charity Johnson was shot after an argument in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lorel Avenue near Madison.

Chicago police said 14-year-old Charity Johnson was shot after an argument in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lorel Avenue near Madison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charity Johnson died a week after she was shot in April 2023 on Chicago's West Side.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Loved ones gathered one year later on Wednesday to remember her and call for justice.

"This was a devastating loss to our family," Felisa Johnson, the victim's grandmother, said. "She was only 14 years old, and it was a senseless act that didn't have to happen."

Charity Johnson's family can only celebrate the short life she lived instead of the full life she was supposed to live.

It's too many parents are still hurting... still suffering because they don't know who took their child's life Felisa Johnson, victim

"We didn't get that opportunity to see her graduate," Felisa said. "My daughter is missing a child. Her dad is missing a child. I'm missing a granddaughter. Her siblings are missing a sister."

The 14-year-old Michele Clark High School freshman died after being shot in April 2023.

"It hurts. It's still a fresh wound that's still open," Felisa said.

Charity's loved ones gathering in mass Wednesday, blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

"This is a celebration of how she lived as you can see... it's a lot of love for one person," a loved one said at the gathering.

A witness told police the day of the shooting that several shots were fired after an argument broke out. Police still continue to search for her killer.

"It's too many parents are still hurting," Felisa said. "They're still suffering because they don't know who took their child's life."

Charity's family shared a plea for help to the public and police.

"My heart is bleeding, and I'm asking Chicago PD, please... do something."