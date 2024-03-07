Jewish Voice for Peace leads 24-hour vigil for Gaza in Loop during U.S. State of the Union

The vigil is meant to coincide with the President's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The vigil is meant to coincide with the President's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The vigil is meant to coincide with the President's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The vigil is meant to coincide with the President's State of the Union address Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago anti-war coalition gathered Thursday morning at Federal Plaza to kick off a 24-hour vigil to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"I am part of this vigil because Israel needs to end its genocide against Gaza," Jewish Fast for Gaza, Maya Schenwar said.

The vigil included about a dozen Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim, multi-racial and teaching organizations.

The group started by reading the names of more than 30,000 Palestinians killed in the conflict.

"Thousands and thousands of people men, women, children are dying and it is also important to say these are real human beings," Jewish Voice for Peace Ashley Bohrer said.

The vigil is meant to coincide with the president's State of the Union address Thursday night.

"This vigil is happening at a time when the president is going to be speaking as if a genocide is not happening with our tax dollars," Schenwar said.

While many Jewish organizations would like to see an end to the violence, officials with the Jewish United Fund say this is not the time for a ceasefire.

"The unilateral ceasefire with hostages in captivity including Americans and with Hamas in power just delays future additional even more bloody warfare," Jewish United Fund Executive Vice President Jay Tcath said. "Thankfully American public opinion remains solidly behind Israel's campaign against terror."

Truce talks between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have stalled as the war in Gaza continues.

A Hamas official told ABC News two days of talks ended with no breakthrough.

In recent days, the U.S. has been pressuring Hamas to accept Israel's proposed deal that would implement a temporary ceasefire and reunite Israeli hostages with their families.

"It is because of my Jewish heritage that say we can never allow genocide to happen to any people," Bohrer said.

The vigil will last through end 8 a.m. Friday morning.