259 shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during October

Chicago police said 259 people were shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during the month of October.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Murders are down from October 2017, when 58 people were killed and a total of 275 people were shot, police said.

So far in 2018, police said there have been 107 fewer murders and 387 fewer shootings and that total crime is down eight percent compared to 2017.

CPD said that police have taken 7,740 guns off of Chicago streets. Police conducted a massive gun and drug raid that led to more than 50 arrests.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined ABC7 Thursday morning and credits adding new officers, new technology and community engagement by officers with the decrease.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about October crime stats.

