3 charged in armed robbery downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men have been charged after police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint downtown Tuesday.

Police said the woman was in a car in the first block of West Wacker Drive when at about 2:17 p.m., the suspects opened the passenger side door of her car. The suspect's demanded the woman's property and fled on foot with her cell phone and necklace.

Responding officers located the suspects a short distance from where the robbery took place, police said.

Antonio Dorsey and Demarcus Moor, both 20 years old and from Chicago, were each charged with armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful vehicular invasion and issuance of warrant. Demarcus Moore, also 20 years old, was charged with theft/unauthorized control.
