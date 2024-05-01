WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman wanted as footage shows her vandalizing police department lobby in Island Lake

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4:46PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was caught on camera vandalizing a lobby at far north suburban police department.

The woman walked in around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the Island Lake Police Department.

After sitting for a while, she started pulling pamphlets from their holders and throwing them over her head.

Video also shows her pulling a bulletin board off the wall.

Island Lake PD said they identified the woman, and investigators are looking for her.

No other details were available.

READ ALSO | Thieves target law enforcement vehicles in Edison Park, Oriole Park, Wildwood, Chicago police say

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW