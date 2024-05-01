Woman wanted as footage shows her vandalizing police department lobby in Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was caught on camera vandalizing a lobby at far north suburban police department.

The woman walked in around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the Island Lake Police Department.

After sitting for a while, she started pulling pamphlets from their holders and throwing them over her head.

Video also shows her pulling a bulletin board off the wall.

Island Lake PD said they identified the woman, and investigators are looking for her.

No other details were available.

