3 children found alone in filthy Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police found three children alone living in filthy conditions after a tip from a concerned resident. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children -- ages 3, 5 and 7 - were found alone Saturday evening in a home with mold and other filthy conditions in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

Police discovered the children after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the children at about 6 p.m. They were in an apartment building in the 5000-block of North Harding Avenue on the North Side.

The children were transported to Swedish Hospital where they were evaluated. Their conditions were not released Saturday night.

"No one was home and they were left alone," said neighbor Luisa Johnston. "That's sad and that's dangerous because they're babies."

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

It was immediately unclear whether the children's parents had been located.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News