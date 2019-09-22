3 in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's South Side, fire officials say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, according to the city's fire department.

The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Michigan Ave.

Two people were transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. One person is in critical condition on the way to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital.

All of the shooting victims are adults, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west pullmanchicago shootingshootingchicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for shooting Chicago police officer in custody
Suspect in Schaumburg mall crash taken to mental health facility: police
Texans rookie offers to pay for Gary boy's funeral
Officials release facial reconstruction of teen found dead in Gary alley
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
3 climate change protesters arrested after 'locking' themselves inside Loop bank
Chicago shelter offers free animal adoptions Sunday
Show More
Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Flash flood watch overnight
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
More TOP STORIES News