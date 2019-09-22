3 in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's South Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, according to the city's fire department.The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of South Michigan Ave.Two people were transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. One person is in critical condition on the way to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital.All of the shooting victims are adults, Chicago fire officials confirmed.