3 killed, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash in Ashburn on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.According to Chicago police, around 3:00 a.m. five people were involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 3300-block of W. 87th Street. The victims were traveling westbound on 87th Street when the driver lost control of the car, hit a fire hydrant and slammed into a tree near the intersection at South Kedzie Avenue, police said.No one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belt, causing four of the five victims to be ejected from the car, police said.The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was not ejected from the car, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man and an unidentified Jane Doe victim were ejected from the vehicle and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.Two other victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were both ejected from the vehicle and transported to Christ Hospital, police said. They are in fair condition.Local traffic was blocked off at the intersection while officials cleared the scene.Area One detectives are investigating.