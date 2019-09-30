manhunt

3 escaped inmates caught at Red Roof Inn in North Carolina following nationwide manhunt; 4th inmate on loose

CARY, N.C. -- Three escaped inmates from Ohio, said to have forced their way out of jail, were caught in Cary on Monday morning after an hours-long search. Another inmate is still loose.

Cary officials said the three men were arrested at the Red Roof Inn on Walnut Street just before 2 a.m. Ohio authorities alerted Cary Police Department that the inmates would be in the area.

Troy McDaniel Jr., Brynn Martin and Christopher Clemente were the three men taken into custody without incident. As of 4:45 a.m., Cary police officers said they had called off the search for a fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III.

Lee is not in custody. Police K-9's tried to track Lee's scent, but were unsuccessful. Police advise that if you see Lee, to call 911.

From left, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. Officials say the four escaped from the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis, Ohio on Sunday.



Ohio officials said the four men were previously behind bars at a county jail in Gallipolis, Ohio. They reportedly overpowered two female corrections officers just after midnight and escaped by stealing the keys to a police vehicle.



Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said the inmates had help from at least one person on the outside, because a car was waiting for them a block away from the jail. The four used a homemade weapon to overpower the two female guards.

Court records show the men were charged with domestic violence, assault, menacing, drug possession, burglary and unlawful restraint.

After being arrested, McDaniel Jr., Martin and Clemente were taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center. They are are awaiting extradition to Ohio.
