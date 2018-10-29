3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway; Inbound lanes reopened

Three people were injured in a shooting ont he Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning.

Three people inside a car were injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. near Marquette Road. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Two others were injured by debris, police said. They are expected to be OK.

Illinois State Police shut down the inbound lanes from 79th Street to Marquette Road at about 4:30 a.m. All entrance ramps from 79th Street to Marquette Road are closed as well.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police reopened the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan. Lanes were initially closed between 87th Street and Marquette Road.
