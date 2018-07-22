3 killed in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --At least 25 people have been shot, three fatally, since Friday across Chicago, police said.
In one shooting in East Garfield Park Saturday night, one person was killed and six others were injured.
Police said a group of people was gathered on a bench in the 3100-block of West Fulton Street when four people walked up and started shooting at about 9:37 p.m.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.
A 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg and is hospitalized in critical condition, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and is hospitalized in critical condition, a 33-year-old man was shot in the back and lower back and is hospitalized in serious condition, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face and is hospitalized in serious condition, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and is hospitalized in stable condition, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and is hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Police said many in the group are gang members, except for the 47-year-old man.
And late Saturday at about 10:15 p.m., in the 200-block of East 106th Street, two people were shot, one of them died as they were standing on a sidewalk and several people fired shots at them from an alley, police said.
A 28-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. A 26-year-old man who was wounded was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police said no one is in custody for either shooting.