3 pedestrians, including child, hit by driver on Museum Campus

An ambulance rushes to a medical emergency in this undated file image.

An ambulance rushes to a medical emergency in this undated file image. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three pedestrians, including a child, were taken to the hospital Saturday after they were hit by a car on the museum campus, police said.

A 39-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were walking southbound in a crosswalk in the 400 block of East McFetridge Drive at about 5:45 p.m. when they were hit by a Ford Focus traveling eastbound, police said.

Authorities said the two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, all in serious to critical condition. There was no further identifying information about any of the victims available.

The 32-year-old driver was not injured and was issued a citation for failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, police said.

Authorities did not provide any information on what may have caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseum campuspedestrian struckmuseumspedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death on Red Line train
Activists rally at Daley Plaza ahead of possible ICE raids
2 killed in I-55 wrong-way crash ID'd, 2 critically injured
5 wounded in Gresham drive-by
Pepper grower awarded $23.3 million in Sriracha lawsuit
Florida man kicks gator's face, saves dog
3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst
Show More
Man shot to death on back porch of Pilsen home: police
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day, at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Algonquin
115 dealers compete in USO BBQ For the Troops
Man wanted in robbery of 5 Chase banks, most recently in Skokie
More TOP STORIES News