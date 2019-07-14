3 pedestrians, including child, hit by driver on Museum Campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three pedestrians, including a child, were taken to the hospital Saturday after they were hit by a car on the museum campus, police said.A 39-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were walking southbound in a crosswalk in the 400 block of East McFetridge Drive at about 5:45 p.m. when they were hit by a Ford Focus traveling eastbound, police said.Authorities said the two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, all in serious to critical condition. There was no further identifying information about any of the victims available.The 32-year-old driver was not injured and was issued a citation for failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, police said.Authorities did not provide any information on what may have caused the crash.