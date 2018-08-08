3 wounded, 2 fatally, after shots fired on SUV in West Garfield Park

Two people were killed and one person was wounded when a vehicle they were in was shot at and crashed early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting and crash on Chicago's West Side.

Five people were inside an SUV when someone in another vehicle fired shots at them around 3:40 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Lake Street in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in the wrist. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back. They were both transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The SUV crashed into a pillar that supports the L tracks near North Kostner Avenue. Investigators found shell casings a block west of the crash site, near North Kilbourn Avenue.

The other two people in the SUV were not shot and were not injured in the crash.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
