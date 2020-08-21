3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop, Chicago police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a barbershop in Ukrainian Village Friday afternoon, Chicago officials said.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. at a barbershop in the 1100-block of North Western Avenue.

Police said two men opened the door of the business and opened fire, then fled.
Police said three people were injured: an 18-year-old man, 20-year-old man, and 52-year-old woman.

The 18-year-old man was struck in the ankle, and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The 20-year-old man was struck in the thigh and ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 52-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

"There was a brown truck and the boy was standing in front of the barbershop. So the boy in the truck, he shot at him but he missed the boy in front of the barbershop, and he shot in the barbershop and he shot some and he shot our mom," said Deavaie White, witness.

White said she was streaming live to Facebook at the time of the shooting and caught the entire thing on cell phone video.

An investigation by Area Three Detectives is ongoing, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoukrainian villagechicago shootingchicago crimechicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
Illinois reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
No bail for rapper accused of killing bystander
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
Chicago restaurant workers get some help from Houston
Show More
Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated' in US history
Big 10 student athletes' parents protest sports decision in Rosemont
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
Healthy ways to stay active from home
Wisconsin unemployment rate drops, still double last year
More TOP STORIES News