3 shot in Evanston, police say

Police said three men were shot in north suburban Evanston Thursday afternoon.The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. near Howard and Custer, Evanston police said. Police said all three victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in unknown condition.Police said the cause of the shooting is not yet know. The investigation appears to be centered on a red SUV that has crashed into a light pole. It appears the victims may have been in that vehicle when they were shot.