Police officer shot in head on Northwest Side after bank robbery leads to chase, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is among three people shot on the city's Northwest Side Tuesday night after a bank robbery led to a police chase, a crash, and an exchange of gunfire.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police pursuit of a suspect or suspects involved in a bank robbery ended in a crash in the 4300-block of Irving Park Road.The police and suspect exchanged gunfire at which point the officer was struck in the temple. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is responsive and talking, fire officials said. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson was on his way to Illinois Masonic to see the injured officer, according to Guglielmi.A 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials.A 20-year-old man was also shot and was taken to Illinois Masonic in grave condition, fire officials said.Where the bank robbery took place and other details about the incident were not immediately available.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a statement Tuesday night, saying in part, "Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we're reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe."