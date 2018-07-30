3 shot, including man sleeping inside home, in Little Village

A man sleeping in his home was among three people wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.Jose Hernandez, 49, returned to his apartment Monday morning where he was hit by stray bullets. He said he feels lucky that the bullets didn't through his head.He said the bullets flew over his mattress where he slept. One grazed his forehead and another hit him in the hand. One of the bullets pierced a wall and traveled through a closet on the other side."This is scary," said neighbor next door Magali Acuna. "This is a very scary neighborhood. It's sad that you cannot be safe in your own house."Acuna called an ambulance for Hernandez at around 2:40 a.m."When I came outside to wait for the ambulance, there were two men laying on the floor, and the ambulance took them first. I was waiting for the ambulance, but the ambulance took them first before they took they guy that was sleeping inside," she said.Police said those two men were standing outside on the sidewalk in the 2400-block of South Trumbull Avenue when three men in a blue car drove by and opened fire.A 30-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and hospitalized in serious condition and a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition.Hernandez, who works six days a week at a pallet factory, said the neighborhood is dangerous. Afraid of the gang activity, he's thinking of moving out.Meanwhile, 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz says he is fighting to take more guns off the street."It's a tragedy. I disagree with the mayor on TIFs and schools and other things, but the one thing we do agree is we need to put more cops on the street to get these guns off the street," Alderman Munoz said.Meanwhile, at least two bullets also went through a Ford Focus outside of Hernandez' home.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.