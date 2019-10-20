3 soldiers killed during training exercise at Fort Stewart in Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soldiersaccidentsoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike heads into day 4, school on Monday 'unlikely'
1 dead, 6 hospitalized after shooting; CPD cruiser, ambulance collide
Man shot after attempting to rob Taco Bell on South Side
PHOTOS: Police seeking suspects in fatal shooting outside South Side bar
New bulletproof Emmett Till marker replaces vandalized sign
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes', family throw 'Celebration of Life' for daughter
It's International Sloth Day
Show More
CTA Blue Line to by pass Division Oct. 21 - Nov. 8
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool Sunday
2 boys, 1 woman shot in front of Lawndale apartment: police
Tips to keep your pet safe this Halloween
Michigan Avenue Bridge to close for testing starting Monday
More TOP STORIES News