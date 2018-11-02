3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in New York, attempting to steal wigs

EMBED </>More Videos

Three women tried to steal $87 worth of wigs from the Hair and Beauty Salon store.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS --
Police are investigating a brutal beating inside a hair and beauty supply store in Queens.

Authorities say three women were trying to steal $87 worth of wigs from the Hair and Beauty Salon store on Jamaica Avenue when an employee tried to stop them.

It happened on Tuesday, October 23, at 2:50 p.m.

The suspects punched and kicked the employee before running away. The victim was not badly hurt.

The first suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 25 years old, with a medium build, dark complexion and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a du-rag, black jacket with colored patches on the front, blue jeans and black work boots.

The second suspect had a dark complexion with a short black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The third suspect had a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, red hoodie, black hat and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingattempted robberyQueensNew York CityJamaica
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant overturned
Former CPS employee accused of downloading files from school database
DePaul student robbed at gunpoint on Lincoln Park campus
Wis. man who illegally sold gun used to kill CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer sentenced
Man accused of exposing himself to Lyft driver in Joliet
Man shot to death outside Rosemoor barbershop
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
How DNA led to arrest in cold case killing of 28-year-old
Show More
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping, 2 customers jump out during police chase
Study says only about half of parents used car seats in ride-share vehicles
Deputies: Parent grabs young football player's helmet, slams him to ground
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News