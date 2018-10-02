3-year-old boy killed in triple-fatal Englewood crash ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

By and Evelyn Holmes
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims that died as 3-year-old Cabari Turner of Gary, Ind., 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago and 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago.

Cowan's cousin, Jamal Cowan, is dealing both with his grief and anger as he questions the events that led up to the fatal crash.

Police said after 7 p.m., officers in a marked squad saw a car speeding eastbound on 69th Street and tried to pursue the car, but then stopped.

The car then ran through a red light at 69th Street and Loomis Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. That impact caused the car to hit two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

Some dispute that the police stopped chasing the car before the fatal crash.

Three other people - a 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman - were injured. They were transported to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.

The driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene. Police said they found a weapon inside that car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar crashchildren injuriestraffic fatalitieschild killedChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3-year-old boy killed in triple-fatal Englewood crash ID'd
Top Stories
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense expected to rest case Wednesday
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
EB I-80 closed near Joliet after semi-trailer fire
New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday
Show More
Hundreds of stolen guns found in Midlothian from one of nation's largest thefts
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi rally
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's headquarters
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
More News