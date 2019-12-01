sewage spill

300 homes flooded with waste after massive sewage spill in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, N.Y. -- Three hundred homes are flooded with waste after a massive underground sewage spill in Queens, New York.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection is now trying to locate the source of the problem and drain people's basements in South Jamaica.

The FDNY is also on the scene helping out, and the Red Cross is finding people places to stay.

The trouble began on Saturday morning. Homeowners said they had to wait more than six hours to get help from the city.

It is unclear what caused the problem, but one theory is household grease that congealed in the colder temperatures.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted that New York City DEP workers are on-site to make the necessary repairs and that they brought more pumping equipment to assist with the cleanup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloodingu.s. & worldsewage spill
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEWAGE SPILL
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Man arrested for having kids in home with sewage, garbage, black mold
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 fatal in Aurora: Police
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
Winter storms affect travelers returning home from Thanksgiving
248 vehicles towed as winter parking ban takes effect
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Murders down, shootings up in November compared to 2018: police
Show More
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
Pete Davidson attendees allegedly asked to sign $1M NDA ahead of his comedy shows
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
2 injured in crash after police chase from Dyer to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News