4 charged after weapons seized at 'gang-related' Wicker Park party

Four men faced multiple criminal charges Sunday after police took them into custody and seized multiple weapons Saturday at a "gang-related party" in Wicker Park.

CHICAGO -- Four men faced multiple criminal charges Sunday after police took them into custody and seized multiple weapons Saturday at a "gang-related party" in Wicker Park.

Martrell Williams, 22, and Alexander Raeland, 41, were each charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer, Chicago police said.

Martrell Williams, 22, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer, police said.



Alexander Raeland, 41, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer, police said.



James Holmes, 25, also faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

James Holmes, 25, also faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.



Lamont Clay, 27, was charged with a felony count of resisting and obstructing a police officer as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said.

Lamont Clay, 27, was charged with a felony count of resisting and obstructing a police officer as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said



All four were arrested just after 2 a.m. Saturday, after police received a tip that there was a party of between 100 and 150 people, including dozens who were displaying multiple guns live on social media, police said.

As officers entered the building, people came streaming out, pushing and fighting the police and "discarding weapons as they fled," police said. During the melee, the four men were taken into custody.

A search of the building found a total of 24 handguns, a semiautomatic weapon and a short barrel rifle, police said.

All four men are convicted felons and are scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkweaponsillegal firearmgang activitygun violencechicago police departmentguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Man, 20, fatally shot in Little Village on SW side identified: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Show More
Super Bowl LIV players with Chicago-area ties
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
London police: 3 wounded in 'terrorism-related' stabbings
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News