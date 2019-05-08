6 family members, including 4 children, killed in New York fire

EMBED <>More Videos

A family of six has been killed in an apartment fire in Harlem Wednesday morning. The victims include the parents and four children.

NEW YORK -- Six family members, including four children, were killed in an apartment fire in New York City early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. in the kitchen of the fifth-floor apartment inside the Samuel City Houses on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem.

Officials believe a stove burner was left on overnight. It is being examined as the possible cause of the fire.

Two adults, a 45-year-old mother and a 33-year-old man, were killed along with three children, an 11-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"The fire met them at the front door of the apartment. It is a particularly large apartment with three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room, and every bit of that apartment had fire damage," said Commissioner Daniel Nigro, FDNY.

Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the fire appeared to be accidental. The building is a city-run housing authority complex.

Other residents described grabbing their children and pets as they ran from the building, some used the fire escapes. Many of the residents were asleep when the fire broke out.

Some said they heard alarms while others said it was neighbors knocking on their doors that alerted them to the fire.

"I didn't hear any alarms, everyone was sleeping. Neighbors started screaming, 'Everybody hurry up, hurry up, come outside, it's a fire, it's a fire,'" a resident said.

The Red Cross was on the scene handing out blankets and helping to assist any displaced residents.

This is the deadliest first in NYC since the December 2017 fire in the Bronx that killed 13 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal firefiredeadly fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike
Surveillance images released of Argyle Red Line shooting suspects
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson defeated in primary election
Former school worker charged after special needs student allegedly hit, dragged at elementary school
Chicago man gets $1K in tickets due to 'mistaken identity'
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Wednesday
Show More
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
102 dead children had prior Illinois DCFS contact, audit finds
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Missing girl's biological dad: 'I can't control my emotions'
Lawmakers consider bill to change DCFS mandated reporter training
More TOP STORIES News