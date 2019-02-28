4 dead, including 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet

Four people, including two children, were found dead inside a home in Joliet Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said shots were fired inside of a home in the 500-block of Whitley Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When Joliet police officers entered the home, they said they located a man, woman and two young children deceased inside on the second floor. Police said it appears at this time to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators have not released the names of the four people.

Police said there is no danger to the public. The case is still under investigation.
